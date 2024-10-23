Adam Edstrom News: Bags assist in win

Edstrom notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

Edstrom earned his first assist in six appearances when he set up a Jonny Brodzinski goal in the first period. In addition to the helper, Edstrom has four shots on net, eight hits, five blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-2 rating. He's been limited to an average of 7:50 of ice time while skating on the fourth line, but he likely won't have to do much to keep Matt Rempe in the press box.