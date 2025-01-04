Fantasy Hockey
Adam Edstrom headshot

Adam Edstrom News: Dishes helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Edstrom notched an assist and a minus-1 rating during Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Edstrom benefitted from an errant turnover by Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin that Sam Carrick deposited to cut the lead to 3-2 in the second period. With just two helpers and a minus-6 rating over his last 15 games, Edstrom is unlikely to be much of a fantasy consideration in the 2024-25 campaign.

Adam Edstrom
New York Rangers
