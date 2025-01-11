Adam Edstrom News: Nets game-winner Saturday

Edstrom scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Edstrom's first tally since Nov. 27 -- a span of 20 contests -- was the game-winner Saturday. It's a rare fourth-line contribution for the Rangers, who have had to dip into their organizational depth amid some injuries to other forwards. Edstrom has been a regular in 2024-25 with six points, 33 shots on net, 76 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 42 appearances while averaging 9:05 of ice time per game.