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Adam Edstrom News: Pockets goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Edstrom scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Edstrom's goal was his first point in five games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him three months. The 25-year-old is in a bottom-six role for now, and it's unclear if he'll play regularly for the season of the season. He's contributed just five points with 27 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-4 rating over 29 appearances.

Adam Edstrom
New York Rangers
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