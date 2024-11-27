Fantasy Hockey
Adam Edstrom headshot

Adam Edstrom News: Rare goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Edstrom scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Carolina.

He took a backhand pass from Reilly Smith drove it past Spencer Martin to put the Rangers up 3-2. Edstrom has been a sturdy bottom-six winger this season who has amassed two goals, one assist, 17 shots, 21 PIM and 38 hits in 21 games. Nice night for Edstrom, who prioritizes physical play over offense. His fantasy value is extremely limited.

Adam Edstrom
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
