Adam Edstrom News: Rare goal in loss

Edstrom scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Carolina.

He took a backhand pass from Reilly Smith drove it past Spencer Martin to put the Rangers up 3-2. Edstrom has been a sturdy bottom-six winger this season who has amassed two goals, one assist, 17 shots, 21 PIM and 38 hits in 21 games. Nice night for Edstrom, who prioritizes physical play over offense. His fantasy value is extremely limited.