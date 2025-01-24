Fantasy Hockey
Adam Edstrom headshot

Adam Edstrom News: Scores in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Edstrom scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Edstrom has three goals and one assist over his last seven outings. That's nearly half of his production for the season -- he has nine points over 48 appearances. The uptick in offense comes with the Rangers playing better overall, but Edstrom remains in a fourth-line role that will make consistent scoring difficult. He's added 39 shots on net, 88 hits, 31 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 2024-25.

Adam Edstrom
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
