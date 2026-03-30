Adam Engstrom News: Brought up from AHL
Engstrom was summoned from AHL Laval on Monday.
Engstrom hasn't earned a point in 11 NHL outings this season while supplying seven shots on net, five blocked shots and four hits. He has notched 10 goals and 24 assists in 45 AHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign.
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