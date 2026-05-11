Adam Engstrom News: Called up by Montreal
Engstrom was recalled from AHL Laval on Monday.
Engstrom will serve as one of the Black Aces for the Canadiens during postseason play after Laval's season came to an end over the weekend. Engstrom made 15 appearances for Montreal this year, recording an assist, eight blocked shots, eight PIM and seven hits while averaging 13:03 of ice time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Engstrom See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL162 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason UpdateFebruary 15, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Engstrom See More