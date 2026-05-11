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Adam Engstrom News: Called up by Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Engstrom was recalled from AHL Laval on Monday.

Engstrom will serve as one of the Black Aces for the Canadiens during postseason play after Laval's season came to an end over the weekend. Engstrom made 15 appearances for Montreal this year, recording an assist, eight blocked shots, eight PIM and seven hits while averaging 13:03 of ice time.

Adam Engstrom
Montreal Canadiens
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