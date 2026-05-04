Adam Engstrom News: Loaned to AHL affiliate
Engstrom was assigned to AHL Laval on Monday.
Engstrom had 10 goals and 34 points in 45 minor-league games during the 2025-26 regular season. It wouldn't be surprising if he played in Tuesday's playoff matchup against AHL Toronto.
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