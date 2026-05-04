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Adam Engstrom News: Loaned to AHL affiliate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Engstrom was assigned to AHL Laval on Monday.

Engstrom had 10 goals and 34 points in 45 minor-league games during the 2025-26 regular season. It wouldn't be surprising if he played in Tuesday's playoff matchup against AHL Toronto.

Adam Engstrom
Montreal Canadiens
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