Adam Engstrom News: Logs first assist
Engstrom notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Panthers.
The helper was the first point of Engstrom's career. The 22-year-old blueliner has added eight shots on net, eight PIM, a plus-3 rating, five hits and five blocked shots over 12 appearances. Engstrom has been in a depth role since his March 30 call-up, but he has a chance to play as long as Alexandre Carrier (upper body) remains out.
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