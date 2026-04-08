Adam Engstrom News: Logs first assist

Engstrom notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Panthers.

The helper was the first point of Engstrom's career. The 22-year-old blueliner has added eight shots on net, eight PIM, a plus-3 rating, five hits and five blocked shots over 12 appearances. Engstrom has been in a depth role since his March 30 call-up, but he has a chance to play as long as Alexandre Carrier (upper body) remains out.