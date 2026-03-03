Adam Erne News: Finds twine Monday
Erne scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.
Erne ended an 11-game point drought with this effort. He's played in seven straight contests, but he was either scratched of injured for 11 games during his slump. Even when healthy, Erne fills a bottom-six role, so he has minimal fantasy upside. The 30-year-old winger has collected four goals, one assist, 23 shots on net and 90 hits through 27 appearances this season.
