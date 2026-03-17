Adam Erne headshot

Adam Erne News: Scores late in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Erne scored a goal and added five PIM in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Mammoth.

Erne's tally came just before the final buzzer. The 30-year-old is maintaining a fairly regular role on the Stars' fourth line, but it's not a spot that comes with much upside on offense. Erne has five goals, one assist, 33 shots on net, 109 hits and 15 PIM over 33 outings this season. He'll likely be a healthy scratch once the Stars get some injured forwards back, though that isn't imminent.

Adam Erne
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now