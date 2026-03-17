Adam Erne News: Scores late in loss

Erne scored a goal and added five PIM in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Mammoth.

Erne's tally came just before the final buzzer. The 30-year-old is maintaining a fairly regular role on the Stars' fourth line, but it's not a spot that comes with much upside on offense. Erne has five goals, one assist, 33 shots on net, 109 hits and 15 PIM over 33 outings this season. He'll likely be a healthy scratch once the Stars get some injured forwards back, though that isn't imminent.