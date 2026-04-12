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Adam Fantilli News: Contributes two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Fantilli recorded two assists, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Fantilli had gone 11 games without a multi-point effort entering Saturday. The 21-year-old continues to fill a top-line role, though he did more with less in just 15:41 of ice time in Saturday's win. The center is at 58 points (23 goals, 35 helpers), 210 shots on net, 138 hits, 51 blocked shots and 38 PIM over 80 appearances this season. He'll need to be at the top of his game as the Blue Jackets make one last push for a playoff spot over the final two contests.

Adam Fantilli
Columbus Blue Jackets
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