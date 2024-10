Fantilli scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

Fantilli also saw just 10:37 of ice time over 18 shifts. There wasn't a reported injury after the game, so this was likely an in-game rest after a job well done. Monday marked his first multi-point effort of the season, and he's up to three goals, two assists, 22 shots on net, eight hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across eight appearances.