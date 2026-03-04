Adam Fantilli News: Extends goal streak Tuesday

Fantilli scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Fantilli has scored in four straight contests while earning four goals and three assists during a five-game streak. The 21-year-old center continues to show growth in his third NHL campaign. He's up to 17 goals, 42 points, 157 shots on net, 99 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 60 appearances. He's on pace to top the 54-point campaign he had in all 82 games a year ago, and his recent play suggests he is poised to finish strong.