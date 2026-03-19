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Adam Fantilli News: Five-game, seven-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Fantilli scored twice Thursday in a 6-3 win over the Rangers. He fired a game-high nine shots.

Fantilli scored the game winner on a second-period power play. His second goal sealed the win into the empty net. Fantilli's current scoring streak stands at five games and seven points (three goals, four assists). One goal and three of the assists came on the power play. Fantilli has been dominant since late January. He has 21 points, including nine goals, in 19 games since Jan. 24.

Adam Fantilli
Columbus Blue Jackets
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