Adam Fantilli News: Grabs goal Saturday

Fantilli scored a goal, took three shots on net and had four hits in Saturday's 5-1 win against the Blackhawks.

Fantilli tallied the final goal of the game for Columbus off a feed from linemate Kirill Marchenko. The No. 3 pick from the 2023 draft has 16 goals, 17 assists and 126 shots on net in 57 appearances this season. Fantilli has been a steady source of offensive production through the middle of the ice for Columbus with Sean Monahan (wrist) sidelined. He has 10 points in his last 10 games and continues to add value to his fantasy file. Between his combination of time on ice at even strength and on the power play, the 20-year-old has a chance to reach the 50-point mark in just his second season.