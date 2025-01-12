Fantasy Hockey
Adam Fantilli headshot

Adam Fantilli News: Keeps point streak alive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Fantilli scored a goal and took six shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Fantilli found the back of the net in the latter stages of the first period and not only gave the Blue Jackets an early lead. He also extended his point streak to five games, a stretch in which he's racked up six points (three goals, three assists). The 20-year-old playmaker looks on pace to improve the numbers he delivered as a rookie in 2023-24, as he's up to 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 43 games this season. He notched 27 points on 49 appearances as a rookie.

