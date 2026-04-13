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Adam Fantilli News: Lights lamp Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Fantilli scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's loss to the Bruins.

Fantilli is ending the regular season on a strong note, as he's cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four games while tallying four points (two goals, two assists) in that span. The 21-year-old forward could hit the 60-point mark if he cracks the scoresheet in the regular-season finale against the Capitals on Tuesday, but even if that's not the case, he posted career-best numbers with 24 goals and a personal-best 35 assists in 81 appearances.

Adam Fantilli
Columbus Blue Jackets
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