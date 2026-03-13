Adam Fantilli News: Nets goal in overtime loss
Fantilli scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Fantilli has stepped up since the Olympic break, earning six goals and four assists over his last nine outings. Just one of those points has come on the power play, but he's playing on the top unit and should find success in that situation eventually. He's up to 19 goals, 46 points, 171 shots on net, 105 hits, 41 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a minus-10 rating across 65 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fantilli See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 58 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fantilli See More