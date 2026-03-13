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Adam Fantilli News: Nets goal in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Fantilli scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Fantilli has stepped up since the Olympic break, earning six goals and four assists over his last nine outings. Just one of those points has come on the power play, but he's playing on the top unit and should find success in that situation eventually. He's up to 19 goals, 46 points, 171 shots on net, 105 hits, 41 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a minus-10 rating across 65 appearances this season.

Adam Fantilli
Columbus Blue Jackets
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