Adam Fantilli headshot

Adam Fantilli News: Nineteen points in last 17 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Fantilli delivered two assists Tuesday in a 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Fantilli has five points (one goal, four assists) in a four-game streak and 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in his past 17 games. The young center has 49 points, including 30 assists, in 67 games this season and is closing in on his career mark of 54 points, which he set last season. Fantilli's 30 assists are already a new career high.

Adam Fantilli
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fantilli See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fantilli See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago