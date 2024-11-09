Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Adam Fantilli headshot

Adam Fantilli News: Picks up power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Fantilli notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Fantilli has two helpers over his last five contests amid a slowdown in the Blue Jackets' offense -- they've scored nine goals as a team in that span. This assist was the 20-year-old's first power-play point of the campaign. Fantilli is up to seven points, 33 shots on net, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-2 rating over 13 appearances this season.

Adam Fantilli
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now