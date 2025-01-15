Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adam Fantilli headshot

Adam Fantilli News: Point streak at six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Fantilli registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

Fantilli has three goals and four assists, as well as a plus-6 rating, during his active six-game point streak. The 20-year-old is in a great position to keep his offense rolling while filling in for Sean Monahan (wrist) on the top line. Fantilli is up to 22 points, 87 shots on net, 63 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 44 appearances.

Adam Fantilli
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now