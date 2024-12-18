Adam Fantilli News: Pots goal in loss
Fantilli scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.
The goal ended his droughts -- he'd gone nine games without scoring and six contests without a point prior to Tuesday. Fantilli had previously gone no more than three games without a point. The 20-year-old has been firmly in the middle six this season, racking up six goals, eight helpers, 63 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-9 rating over 32 appearances. Fantilli has plenty of long-term promise, but that level of scoring for a center has relatively low fantasy value in redraft formats, though he has the talent to pick up the pace.
