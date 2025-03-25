Adam Fantilli News: Pots goal in shootout win

Fantilli scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Fantilli snapped a five-game point drought with his second-period goal to get the Blue Jackets on the board. The 20-year-old was moved down to the second line to accommodate the return of Sean Monahan on the top line. Fantilli found some success with a larger role for most of Monahan's absence, but this was a line change that was likely overdue. Fantilli is now at 22 goals, 43 points, 160 shots on net, 100 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 70 appearances this season.