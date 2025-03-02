Fantasy Hockey
Adam Fantilli headshot

Adam Fantilli News: Puts away empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Fantilli scored an empty-net goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 Stadium Series win over the Red Wings.

Fantilli's point streak is up to five games (three goals, three assists) following his late tally to secure the win in front of the NHL's second-largest crowd of all time (94,751). The 20-year-old center continues to fill in admirably on the top line in place of Sean Monahan (wrist). Fantilli is up to 37 points across 60 outings, and he's earned 22 of those points across 22 appearances since the start of January as he takes a big step forward in his second season.

