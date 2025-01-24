Adam Fantilli News: Registers pair of helpers

Fantilli logged two assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Fantilli has five points over his last two contests and a total of 13 points through 11 outings in January. The 20-year-old has played on the top line for a majority of the month due to Sean Monahan's (wrist) absence. Fantilli has equaled his number of games played from 2023-24 (49), and he's picked up one extra point so far this season. He's at 14 goals, 14 helpers, 100 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-5 rating and should continue to show growth on offense in the second half of the campaign.