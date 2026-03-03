Adam Fantilli headshot

Adam Fantilli News: Scores again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Fantilli scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Fantilli's assist was added after a late scoring change, giving him credit for the secondary helper on Kirill Marchenko's goal in overtime. That puts him at 41 points in 59 outings this season, including five over three contests since the Olympic break. Fantilli has taken on a top-line role and looks up to the task as he continues to gain experience in his third NHL campaign. He's added 156 shots on net, 98 hits, 39 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-10 rating this season.

Adam Fantilli
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fantilli See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fantilli See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
32 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Michael Finewax
32 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
34 days ago