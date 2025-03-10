Adam Fantilli News: Scores hat trick vs. Rangers
Fantilli scored a hat trick in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers. He also recorded four shots on goal and posted a plus-2 rating.
Fantilli snapped a two-game scoring drought in style and delivered his second hat trick of the season, as he previously achieved this feat in a 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Jan. 22. Perhaps as a coincidence, the 20-year-old playmaker notched both hat tricks playing on the road. Fantilli notched 27 points across 49 games as a rookie in 2023-24, but he's elevated his game considerably in this new campaign and has racked up career-high marks across the board with 41 total points (21 goals, 20 assists) in 63 games in the current campaign.
