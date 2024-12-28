Adam Fantilli News: Scores in Friday's win
Fantilli scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.
Fantilli's goal was the first of four in the second period as the Blue Jackets took control of the game. The 20-year-old has had a rough December with three points, 26 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-8 rating over 14 appearances. He remains in a middle-six role and on the second power-play unit, but Fantilli's 15 points over 36 contests won't win over many fantasy managers in redraft formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now