Adam Fantilli News: Scores in Friday's win

Fantilli scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Fantilli's goal was the first of four in the second period as the Blue Jackets took control of the game. The 20-year-old has had a rough December with three points, 26 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-8 rating over 14 appearances. He remains in a middle-six role and on the second power-play unit, but Fantilli's 15 points over 36 contests won't win over many fantasy managers in redraft formats.