Adam Fantilli headshot

Adam Fantilli News: Scores two goals Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Fantilli scored two goals in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Fantilli scored twice in the 7-0 win Saturday in the first leg of this back-to-back set and repeated the dose Sunday. The 20-year-old is ending the season on a strong note, notching eight goals and 10 total points over his last 11 appearances. It's unclear if the Blue Jackets are going to reach the playoffs, but Fantilli is certainly doing enough to keep the team alive in the final stages of the campaign.

Adam Fantilli
Columbus Blue Jackets
