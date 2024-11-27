Fantasy Hockey
Adam Fantilli News: Sets up goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Fantilli had an assist, a blocked shot and four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Cole Sillinger's upper-body injury prompted a newly configured second line, which combined to produce Columbus' second tally. Fantilli hit Yegor Chinakhov in stride, leading to Columbus' second goal. Kent Johnson also assisted. It was the third helper in the last six games for the 20-year-old Fantilli, who has gone 13 games without a goal.

