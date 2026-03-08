Adam Fantilli headshot

Adam Fantilli News: Steps up late in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Fantilli recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth. He also took five shots on goal.

Fantilli made it a 4-3 game with a backhander at the 13:38 mark of the third period and later set up Mason Marchment's equalizer 30 seconds later. Fantilli has been one of the best players for Columbus this season and has been on a tear of late, cracking the scoresheet in all but one of his last seven outings. Over that stretch, the 21-year-old playmaker has nine points (five goals, four assists), 17 shots on goal, 18 hits and five blocked shots.

Adam Fantilli
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fantilli See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fantilli See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
14 days ago