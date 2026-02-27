Adam Fantilli News: Two points in Thursday's loss
Fantilli produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
After helping to set up a Kirill Marchenko tally early in the first period, Fantilli snapped a shot from the slot past Joonas Korpisalo in the third. Fantilli broke out of a lengthy slump just before the Olympic break, and the time off doesn't seem to have cooled down the 21-year-old center. Over his last seven games, Fantilli has two goals and eight points.
