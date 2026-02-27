Adam Fantilli headshot

Adam Fantilli News: Two points in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Fantilli produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

After helping to set up a Kirill Marchenko tally early in the first period, Fantilli snapped a shot from the slot past Joonas Korpisalo in the third. Fantilli broke out of a lengthy slump just before the Olympic break, and the time off doesn't seem to have cooled down the 21-year-old center. Over his last seven games, Fantilli has two goals and eight points.

Adam Fantilli
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fantilli See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fantilli See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
28 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Michael Finewax
28 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
30 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
31 days ago