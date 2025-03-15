Adam Fox Injury: Could return Saturday

Fox (upper body) practiced with the Rangers in a regular jersey Saturday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Fox has missed New York's last eight games while nursing an upper-body injury, though the blueliner could be nearing a return as he appears to have no limitations in practice. Per Walker, Fox is practicing on the Rangers top power-play unit, indicating he could return as soon as tonight against the Blue Jackets. Fox has five goals and 48 points in 58 games this season.