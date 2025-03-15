Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adam Fox headshot

Adam Fox Injury: Could return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 8:29am

Fox (upper body) practiced with the Rangers in a regular jersey Saturday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Fox has missed New York's last eight games while nursing an upper-body injury, though the blueliner could be nearing a return as he appears to have no limitations in practice. Per Walker, Fox is practicing on the Rangers top power-play unit, indicating he could return as soon as tonight against the Blue Jackets. Fox has five goals and 48 points in 58 games this season.

Adam Fox
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now