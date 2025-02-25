Adam Fox Injury: Sustains upper-body injury

Fox (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Islanders.

Fox landed on his left arm following a collision in the third period, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today. K'Andre Miller (lower body) also left the game, so the Rangers are finishing the contest with four defensemen. Given the pair of injuries on the blue line, the Rangers may need to call up another defenseman prior to Friday's matchup versus the Maple Leafs.