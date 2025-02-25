Fantasy Hockey
Adam Fox headshot

Adam Fox Injury: Sustains upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Fox (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Islanders.

Fox landed on his left arm following a collision in the third period, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today. K'Andre Miller (lower body) also left the game, so the Rangers are finishing the contest with four defensemen. Given the pair of injuries on the blue line, the Rangers may need to call up another defenseman prior to Friday's matchup versus the Maple Leafs.

Adam Fox
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
