Fox produced an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Fox has four helpers, four shots on net and eight blocked shots over his last three contests. He continues to offer consistent offense from a top-pairing role. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to 17 assists, 25 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 19 appearances this season.