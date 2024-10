Fox had an assist, two shots on net and two PIM in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Montreal.

The Rangers' brightest stars teamed up to give the team an early lead. Fox and Artemi Panarin picked up assists on Mika Zibanejad's goal just 54 seconds into the matchup. The helper was Fox's seventh of the season to go along with six blocks, four shots, four PIM and a plus-5 rating.