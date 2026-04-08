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Adam Fox News: Collects two power-play points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Fox scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Fox set up Alexis Lafreniere on the Rangers' first goal and then put them ahead 3-2 in the second period with a tally of his own. During an eight-game point streak, Fox has amassed four goals and 11 assists, with nine of those 15 points coming on the power play. He's up to nine goals, 52 points (24 on the power play), 84 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 52 appearances. Fox continues to operate as the Rangers' top blueliner and has been producing as such when healthy.

Adam Fox
New York Rangers
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