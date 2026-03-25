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Adam Fox News: Deals pair of power-play assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Fox recorded two power-play assists and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Fox has a goal and 10 assists over 13 outings in March after missing nearly all of December and January due to injuries. The 28-year-old defenseman will miss the 60-point mark for the first time since 2020-21, but he's maintained his usual high-end scoring pace with 39 points, 73 shots on net and 63 blocked shots over 45 appearances this season. Over a full season, that would put him around a 70-point pace, which is his established peak in his career.

Adam Fox
New York Rangers
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