Adam Fox News: Dishes pair of assists

Fox logged two assists and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Fox earned his third multi-point effort over the last eight games. He has a goal and seven assists in that span. The 26-year-old blueliner continues to offer strong offense in addition to steady defense in a top-pairing role. He's at 36 points, 74 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 46 appearances this season.