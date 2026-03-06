Adam Fox headshot

Adam Fox News: First point since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Fox posted an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

This was Fox's first point in four games since his return from a second stint on long-term injured reserve. The defenseman's injury troubles this season, which include lengthy absences for both upper-body and lower-body injuries, have limited him to 34 contests. He's still earned 29 points, 63 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-pairing role.

Adam Fox
New York Rangers
