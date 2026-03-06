Adam Fox News: First point since return
Fox posted an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
This was Fox's first point in four games since his return from a second stint on long-term injured reserve. The defenseman's injury troubles this season, which include lengthy absences for both upper-body and lower-body injuries, have limited him to 34 contests. He's still earned 29 points, 63 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-pairing role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fox See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week2 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week5 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice11 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips32 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: January43 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fox See More