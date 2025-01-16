Adam Fox News: Helps out on empty-netter

Fox provided an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Fox helped out on Artemi Panarin's empty-netter in the third period. The 26-year-old Fox has six points over his last six games, with three of those points coming on the power play. The star defenseman is up to 34 points, 71 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 44 appearances in his usual roles on the top pairing and first power-play unit.