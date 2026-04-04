Adam Fox News: Impressive six-game streak
Fox delivered two assists Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Fox is rolling with a six-game, 10-point streak. It includes eight assists, five of which have come on the power play, and 10 shots on net. Fox has seven goals, 40 assists, 20 power-play points and 82 shots in 50 appearances this season. He is ninth in points per game (0.94) among defenders.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fox See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate WeekYesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5Yesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 24 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 24 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Fox See More