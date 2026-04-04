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Adam Fox News: Impressive six-game streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 6:11pm

Fox delivered two assists Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Fox is rolling with a six-game, 10-point streak. It includes eight assists, five of which have come on the power play, and 10 shots on net. Fox has seven goals, 40 assists, 20 power-play points and 82 shots in 50 appearances this season. He is ninth in points per game (0.94) among defenders.

Adam Fox
New York Rangers
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