Adam Fox News: Lights the lamp Friday

Fox tallied a goal and took four shots on net in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

Fox's goal gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead and arrived one minute after Blake Lizotte's equalizer for Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to four goals, 43 points, 93 shots on net and 74 blocks across 54 games this season. The Rangers' alternate captain is currently riding a three-game point streak. While his goal numbers are much lower than last season, his assist total of 39 is on pace to compete with the 56 helpers he registered a season ago. Fox has great value in fantasy for the rest of the season and is among the best playmakers from the blue line.