Adam Fox News: Picks up assist in loss

Fox notched an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Fox has earned eight helpers over his last eight contests. The 26-year-old had some struggles with consistency earlier in the campaign, but he's in his usual form now. Overall, he has 16 assists, 24 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 18 games. He's still looking for a goal, but he's been able to hover just below a point-per-game pace through nearly a quarter of the campaign, which is valuable in all fantasy formats.