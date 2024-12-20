Adam Fox News: Picks up assist in win

Fox notched an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Fox had been held off the scoresheet in three straight games for just the second time this year, though the Rangers had just three goals in that span. The defenseman ended the short slump when he set up a Vincent Trocheck tally in the first period. Fox is up to one goal, 25 assists, 51 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 20 hits and a plus-4 rating through 32 appearances this season.