Adam Fox headshot

Adam Fox News: Playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Fox (lower body) will be in the lineup against the Flyers on Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Fox has appeared in just three of the Rangers' last 30 contests, spending two stints on long-term injured reserve due to his lower-body injury. In his 30 games this year, the 28-year-old blueliner has notched four goals and 24 assists. Now that he's back to 100 percent, Fox should continue to produce at a high level, including with the Rangers' No. 1 power-play unit.

Adam Fox
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
