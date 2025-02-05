Adam Fox News: Puts up assist in win

Fox logged a shorthanded assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Fox has a helper in back-to-back contests following a three-game dry spell in which he went minus-5. The 26-year-old defenseman had the secondary helper on Chris Kreider's tally in the third period. Fox is up to 42 points (16 on the power play, two shorthanded), 89 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 53 appearances this season as the Rangers' top blueliner.