Adam Fox News: Reaches 20-assist mark

Fox produced a pair of power-play assists, three shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

The two-helper game gave Fox 20 assists through 23 outings this season. He's earned nine of them on the power play after helping out on goals by Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad in this contest. Fox has added 31 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 15 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating, but he's still waiting for his first goal of the campaign.